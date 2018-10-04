Kim Kardashian's insurer sues her bodyguard for $8.41m over 2016 incident where she was robbed

The insurer of United States reality TV star Kim Kardashian is suing her former bodyguard, Mr Pascal Duvier, for £4.7 million (S$8.41m).

The BBC reported on Thursday (Oct 4) that Mr Duvier was being sued by insurer AIG over an incident in 2016, where Kardashian was robbed in Paris.

AIG claimed that Mr Duvier and his company, Protect Security, were "negligent" in protecting Kardashian's apartment.

On Oct 3, 2016, Kardashian had been at a luxury residence in Paris when five masked men robbed her at gunpoint.

Two of the men were disguised as police officers.

The New York Times reported at the time that Kardashian had been tied up and locked in a bathroom. She was badly shaken, but physically unharmed.

Jewellery worth millions of dollars was stolen in the incident, including a £3.5 million ring, diamond grillz, and necklaces designed by Kardashian's husband Kanye West.

According to the BBC, AIG paid for the cost of the jewellery after the robbery.

The insurer has filed a lawsuit which claims that Mr Duvier and his firm left Kardashian alone in her room.

Entertainment news website TMZ reported that the lawsuit further claims there were several security breaches at Kardashian's Paris residence which Protect Security had failed to rectify.

These included a missing lock on the front gate of the residence's courtyard and a broken intercom, which allowed the robbery to occur.

The lawsuit also supposedly criticises the residence's concierge for his lack of security training.

Various media outlets reported that, at the time of the 2016 robbery, Mr Duvier had been at a nightclub with Kardashian's younger sisters.