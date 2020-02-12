Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West wants seven kids but she says four are enough

Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian is not kidding.

She said she does not think that it is possible to have seven children with the rapper, though she noted on the All's Fair podcast on Tuesday (Feb 11) that she could probably have two more kids.

But Kardashian, 39, star of reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and a business owner, said her current brood of four already take a lot out of her and that she has ambitions to be a lawyer too.

"I just can't do more because I want to go to school and I want to do all of this legal stuff."

She added that "I'd have to go through IVF" if she wants to expand her family.

But "I'm going to turn 40. I don't want to be an old mum. I think four is good."

"I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention," she noted of her desire to be an attentive mother to North, six; Saint, four; Chicago, two; and Psalm, nine months.

She had to come to the aid of Chicago recently when she fell from her high chair and needed stitches.

"She's okay. Big scar on her cheek, but she's okay," she said on Good Morning America.