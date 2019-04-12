Kim Kardashian studying law

LOS ANGELES • Kim Kardashian confesses that "torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and criminal law (is something) I can do in my sleep".

She told Vogue magazine she is studying to be a lawyer, inspired by her success in helping to win the release of two women from prisons.

She has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm under a scheme for those without formal qualifications. The reality star, who dropped out of college, aims to take the bar exam in 2022.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the decision last summer after visiting the White House and persuading President Donald Trump to commute a life sentence handed out to a 63-year-old woman in Tennessee for a first drug offence.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," Kardashian, 38, said.

She helped to win clemency in January for another woman in Tennessee who was convicted as a teenager of murdering a man who paid to have sex with her.

Kardashian said her first year of the apprenticeship involves studying criminal law, torts and contracts.

"The reading is what really gets me. It's so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds."

While best known for developing beauty and fashion products and showcasing her life with her sisters on the TV reality show, she has some powerful legal DNA.

Her late father was part of a legal team representing football star O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial and acquittal for double murder.

