Kim Kardashian offers to pay protester's medical bills

Reality star Kim Kardashian has offered to foot the medical bills of a protester who was severely injured by a rubber bullet in Louisville, Kentucky, Elle Magazine reported.

Protests erupted across the United States after the death of American George Floyd on May 25, while being detained by police officer Derek Chauvin.

Kardashian, 39, tweeted a photo on Tuesday (June 2), which showed a protestor who had been hit by a rubber bullet on her forehead, resulting in a serious, bloody wound. Her left eye was also swollen and blackened.

Part of the picture caption said: "A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a peaceful Minneapolis protest yesterday... She was shot at point blank."

Kardashian, who has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, commented: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it."

Other Twitter users helped connect the beauty mogul to the injured protestor, Shannyn, by sharing her the latter's Twitter handle.