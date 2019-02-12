Kim Kardashian not scared to show photos of her body with rashes

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian is not afraid to face up to her skin problems publicly.

On Monday (Feb 11), she posted a photo of herself in an unglamorous state - lying down with dark splotches of ointment on her face, forehead and chin.

"Psoriasis is the sh**s!" the 38-year-old reality star wrote.

She later posted that she was using a "herbal ointment" before she released another photo that seemed to show a light therapy device - a recommended treatment method - and whose caption read: "My new best friend."

She also put up a photo of her legs covered with red spots, accompanied by a defiant "Sexy" caption.

Psoriasis, which she has suffered from for years, is a skin condition that causes a thick, patchy, red rash with silvery, white scales.

Despite her skin woes, the wife of rapper Kanye West has not resorted to hiding at home, reported the Entertainment Tonight portal.

Last Saturday (Feb 9), she turned up at her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic's master class, where he showcased to participants some of the techniques that he uses on her.