Kim Kardashian changes phone number to avoid distractions in bid to become lawyer

NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian wants law and order in her life, now that she wants to become a lawyer.

"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study," she posted on Monday (April 15).

On other days, she added: "I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also "changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine".

"It's never too late to follow your dreams," she reminded her fans.

The 38-year-old began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm last summer with a goal of taking the bar exam in 2022.

"For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she wrote about the testing time ahead.

"This week, I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck," she added, with a photo showing her getting to grips with criminal law, with help from two women from a prison-reform group.

Kardashian visited the White House last summer and persuaded President Donald Trump to commute a life sentence handed out to a 63-year-old woman for a first drug offence.