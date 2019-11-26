Kim Jae-wook, Park Min-young win top awards Award winners

SINGAPORE • The leads of South Korean romantic comedy Her Private Life won big at the StarHub Night of Stars 2019 on Sunday, with K-drama stars Kim Jae-wook and Park Min-young clinching Best Male Asian Star and Best Female Asian Star awards respectively.

Upon receiving the honour, Kim, 36, said in Korean onstage: "I am very aware that Her Private Life is very popular in many countries... and I think I have gained much from this comedy.

"I am very thankful to the team I have worked with."

Park, 33, said in English: "When I was first offered to play Sung Deok-mi in Her Private Life, I wasn't really sure if I could pull it off... But I thought of all my fans who had faith in me and showed me unconditional love and support. So I took a chance, and now I am so grateful for this.

"I continue to work hard to become a better actress and, once again, thank you very much Singapore... for giving me this opportunity."

Kim and Park were among about 20 Asian celebrities who attended the event at the Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre, where 18 awards - across a variety of categories, such as acting, singing and production - were presented.

The night started on a high, with Singaporean songstress Joanna Dong descending from a height and dazzling the crowd with a medley of theme songs from hit dramas such as Chinese period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace, as well as K-dramas Sky Castle and Her Private Life.

Award winners

Best Male Asian Star: Kim Jae-wook Best Female Asian Star: Park Min-young Best Actor (China): Xu Kai Best Actress (China): Yang Mi Most Outstanding Actor: James Wen Most Outstanding Actress: Tien Hsin Dazzling Star: Sung Hoon Best TVB Male Artiste: Kenneth Ma Best TVB Female Artiste: Natalie Tong Best TVB Drama Character: Ali Lee (Kennis Ching in Big White Duel) Most Promising Actor: Ong Seong Wu Most Promising Actress: Bai Lu Best TVB Drama OST (original sound track): Fred Cheng (Choice from Big White Duel) Rising Star: AB6IX Favourite Variety Show (fan voted): Running Man Favourite Korean Drama Male Character (fan voted): Park Jin-young (Lee Ahn in He Is Psychometric) Favourite Local Production (fan voted): StarHub Night of Stars 2018 Most Caring Star: Nancy Sit

TVB artiste Fred Cheng later took the stage, belting out the song Choice, from the medical drama Big White Duel, which won Best TVB Drama OST (original sound track).

Other performers included K-pop idol group AB6IX, which won the Rising Star award, as well as Hong Kong singer Ekin Cheng and Taiwanese music sensation Yoga Lin - both are slated to hold solo concerts here in the coming months.

In the acting categories, Taiwanese actor James Wen won Most Outstanding Actor for his role as a prosecutor in legal crime drama Best Interest, while his co-star, Taiwanese actress Tien Hsin, received the Most Outstanding Actress award for playing a senior lawyer.

South Korean star Sung Hoon, who gave viewers an uncensored look into his personal life on popular reality show I Live Alone, won the Dazzling Star award.

There were also three fan-voted awards - Favourite Variety Show, Favourite Korean Drama Male Character and Favourite Local Production - where fans could cast their votes through StarHub's Facebook page.

South Korean actor Park Jin-young won Favourite Korean Drama Male Character for playing the role of Lee Ahn in He Is Psychometric. While Park was not present, he appeared on the big screen with a sweet thank-you message to fans.

The event, now in its second edition, was hosted by Taiwan-born host Dennis Nieh, Taiwanese host Lulu Huang and Taiwanese actress-host Kate Pang, and attended by more than 1,700 guests.

Mr Johan Buse, chief of consumer business group at StarHub, said: "It is a rare treat to see so many top Asian celebrities shining at one place and we are thrilled to have made this dazzling evening possible for our customers."