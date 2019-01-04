Kim and Kanye expecting fourth child

LOS ANGELES • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a fourth child - again using a surrogate.

Celebrity magazines Us Weekly and People quoted sources close to the couple as saying the surrogate was pregnant and expected to give birth in May.

Reality TV star Kardashian and rapper West's third child, Chicago, was born via a surrogate in January last year.

The couple have two other children - North, five, and Saint, three.

They turned to surrogacy after doctors warned Kardashian of serious health risks if she became pregnant again after her first two children.

Us Weekly reported that the couple put their plans for a fourth child on hold about six months ago as West was struggling with mental health issues.

He said last year he suffers from bipolar disorder and embarked on a bizarre Twitter spree that culminated in a rambling October meeting at the White House with United States President Donald Trump, whom West supports.

"Kim wanted their carrier to be pregnant shortly after Chicago's birth, but they put those plans on hold when Kanye was having his issues," a source told Us Weekly.

"Kanye has been great. He's been healthy, happy and his head is clear. They are both very excited for this new baby."

REUTERS