Kidman transforms again for role

LONDON • What would a person suffering from extreme sun exposure, lack of sleep, over-drinking and not eating well look like?

In the case of Nicole Kidman, who plays such a character in new drama Destroyer, the actress looks, well, almost unrecognisable.

The Oscar winner swopped her blonde locks for a short bob and rugged style to play a detective whose past continues to haunt her years after infiltrating a criminal gang.

"I just felt her and I felt sadness and I felt pain for her," Kidman said at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

"I thought there was a restlessness and a complexity to her anger which I thought I had never seen on screen, particularly in the form of a female."

The 51-year-old is no stranger to changing her looks for roles, such as when she played novelist Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002), for which she won an Oscar.

Critics have praised her head-turning performance in Destroyer.

"The way I look and behave in the film is the result of a lot of trauma," Kidman said.

"That's the beauty of cinema, you use the image, you don't always have to have the words."

REUTERS