Kidman posts rare photo of daughter on 12th birthday

SYDNEY • Nicole Kidman's daughter got a warm hug from her mother on her 12th birthday, along with an Instagram dedication post that has received 200,000 likes.

The picture that the actress posted on her Instagram shows her hugging her daughter Sunday Rose, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. Only the back of her daughter's head could be seen in the picture.

The Moulin Rouge actress, 53, has been careful to not post pictures of her four children on social media. She shares two children, Sunday and Faith Margaret, with her second husband Keith Urban, an Australian singer-composer.

She has two other children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, whom she divorced in 2001.

According to People magazine, the birthday post comes just after she spoke about motherhood during the Covid-19 pandemic, in an interview with online news website Deadline's Behind The Lens series.

"I have a little girl who's about to be 12 and I have a nine-year-old and that requires a particular form of mothering," Kidman said during the interview.

"And you need to be there 24/7 because, right now, you are also doing their schooling. So you are doing their schooling and they are home. And you are dealing with all of the other emotions."