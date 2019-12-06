Kid Rock's Detroit eatery to close after his 'racist rant'

DETROIT • Kid Rock is used to mouthing off on issues, but he may have met his match when he took on Oprah Winfrey.

On Wednesday, news came that a restaurant - owned by him - in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena will close once its licensing agreement expires early next year.

The severing of ties - demanded by Winfrey supporters - came days after a video surfaced showing the musician ranting against the media mogul, 65.

Kid Rock's Made In Detroit opened in 2017 in the arena, which is home to two professional sports teams.

Cellphone video obtained by celebrity portal TMZ shows Rock, 48, on stage last month at his steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, using graphic language to convey his dislike of Winfrey .

Some viewed his rant as racist.

On Wednesday, a group linked to Reverend Charles Williams II, president of the National Action Network's Michigan chapter, criticised the decision to allow Rock's restaurant to ever open in the arena and called for it to be replaced with a minority-owned, "culturally competent restaurant".

Winfrey "does not deserve some low-life racist punk rock star to make these types of statements towards her", Rev Williams said.

Rock, in his defence, posted on Facebook, writing: "I may be guilty of being a loud mouth... at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke and actually only does a disservice to the black community, which I have supported my entire life, by trying to alienate myself and many others."

