Khloe Kardashian moves on after boyfriend has tryst with Kylie Jenner's best friend

LOS ANGELES - Reality-show star Khloe Kardashian, 34, bared her emotions online to write: "Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?" Her reaction came in the wake of news that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27 - with whom she has a daughter - had a tryst with model Jordyn Woods, whom she knows.

He and Woods, 21, were spotted cosying up at a bar and a party.

Thompson, a professional basketball player, has tried to repair the damage, posting "fake news" after reports that Kardashian had decided to split up with him for good.

She had reportedly forgiven him after reports of his wandering ways also surfaced last year.

While Kardashian has since kept a dignified silence over the latest incident, her pals have vented their fury, with her best friend, actress Malika Haqq, 35, calling Woods out as "unloyal".

Woods, who is the best friend of Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner, 21, has also reportedly been given marching orders by the make-up maven, moving out of her house - where she had been living - to stay with her mother.

Sources said Jenner had been devastated by the turn of events because "Jordyn has been like Kylie's sister. They were inseparable, and always together".

Kardashian, meanwhile, wants her life to be back to business as usual. On Wednesday (Feb 20), she attended the opening of fashion outlet Pretty Little Thing in Hollywood, looking sombre but not afraid to face the paparazzi's cameras.