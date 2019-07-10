Kevin Spacey assault case could be dropped

NEW YORK • Kevin Spacey may avoid trial for sexual assault after a case against him suffered a serious blow on Monday when his accuser declined to testify.

William Little had accused the actor of groping him in a Massachusetts bar in 2016. Spacey, 59, was charged in January with indecent assault.

A judge for Nantucket, where the alleged act took place, called on Little on Monday to testify.

But he chose to plead the Fifth Amendment, which allows citizens not to testify so as not to incriminate themselves, after it was revealed his cellphone may have been compromised.

Little said he took a smartphone video of the incident, which he said took place when he was 18 and a busboy in a bar-restaurant.

The images, which he said he shared with a then girlfriend and a group of friends, allegedly show Spacey fondling him.

But the phone - which the defence wants to examine - has disappeared.

A police officer said he returned it to the family after extracting information, but neglected to ask for a receipt upon return. The family said they never received the phone.

Asked at length about what he did with the phone, Little insisted he had not deleted any messages.

When he was warned that manipulating information on the phone could lead to charges being brought against him, he pleaded the Fifth.

Spacey's lawyer, Mr Alan Jackson, insinuated that text messages from Little that implied his consent in the situation had been deleted.

"This case needs to be dismissed," he said.

The prosecution did not rule out dropping the case, but asked the judge for a week to decide.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE