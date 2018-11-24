Kevin Cheng, Grace Chan expecting first child

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan are expecting their first child.

The pair made the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday evening, which also happened to be Thanksgiving in the United States.

Along with a picture of herself being kissed on the forehead by her husband, the Hong Kong-born Canadian actress, 27, wrote in English: "Thanksgiving is about celebrating and being grateful for all that we have. So, on this special occasion, my husband and I are excited to share one of the biggest gifts that God has blessed us with... We're having a baby. Though we have so much to learn about being parents, we promise to do our very best to take care of the newest addition to our family."

Cheng, 49, posted the same photo with a Chinese translation of the caption.

The couple had tied the knot in Bali in August. They had reportedly dated for three years, soon after meeting each other on the set of supernatural TV drama Blue Veins in 2016, in which Chan played a woman who pined for Cheng's vampire-hunter character.

Yip Wai Yee