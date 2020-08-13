Kenny Bee viral video turns out to be music clip

HONG KONG • In a recent video that has gone viral on Chinese social media, Hong Kong singer Kenny Bee is seen crying while reluctantly giving away his eldest daughter at her wedding, shielding his face at times to hide his tears.

The 67-year-old singer is also shown staring down his son-in-law, as if to warn him to treat his daughter right.

The video, which has been picked up by many Chinese media outlets, has evoked admiration from netizens, many of whom praised him for being a devoted father. Others gently poked fun at the singer's protectiveness over his children.

However, after verification from the Hong Kong media, the video turned out to be a clip from a 2013 music video by Taiwanese singer Tiger Huang.

Bee's "daughter and son-in-law" in the video are actors.

That does not mean that giving his daughters away in real life will be easy for Bee, who has said in previous interviews that he is reluctant to think of his daughters getting married.

He has a son and daughter from his first marriage to socialite-turned-actress Teresa Cheung and two daughters with his second wife, Fan Jiang.