Kelly Preston kept cancer fight private

LOS ANGELES • American actress Kelly Preston, who featured in hit films Jerry Maguire (1996) and Twins (1988), has died from breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said late on Sunday.

She was 57 years old.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Hollywood star Travolta said on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

A family representative told People website Preston died on Sunday morning.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," People quoted the representative as saying.

Born on Oct 13, 1962, in Hawaii, Preston studied drama and theatre at the University of Southern California.

She shot to fame for her role in the 1988 hit comedy Twins, also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and appeared in dozens of films and television shows over a decades-long career.

She played the ex-fiancee of the titular character in the blockbuster romantic comedy Jerry Maguire, which also featured Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger.

Preston last starred in the 2018 film Gotti, in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by Travolta.

Travolta, star of the hit dance movies Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1988), met Preston in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called The Experts (1989).

They married on Sept 5, 1991, in Paris.

Preston is survived by her husband and their children - daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, nine.

Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009 during a family holiday in the Bahamas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS