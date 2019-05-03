Kelly Clarkson has appendix removed after enduring pain to host Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS - Because Of You singer Kelly Clarkson has not let down her fans.

On Wednesday (May 1), the singer kicked off the Billboard Music Awards, which she hosted, with a high-energy performance of a medley of hits by nominees.

She also entertained the audience with her new song Broken & Beautiful.

It was an apt choice, considering that she had stomach pain throughout the week.

Clarkson, 37, tweeted that "I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain".

Unable to attend any post-event celebrations, she flew back to Los Angeles that night.

On Thursday (May 2), she had her appendix removed.

Giving an update, she posted that she "nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now".

"Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn," Clarkson wrote.

The singer has not much time to rest after the surgery, reported Entertainment Tonight, with a live recording of The Voice coming up on Monday (May 6).

She is a coach on the singing competition.