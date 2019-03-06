Keith Flint helped shape The Prodigy

LONDON • Keith Flint, the 49-year-old frenetic frontman of The Prodigy, has died.

He took his own life, bandmate Liam Howlett said on the British electronic dance group's Instagram account.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious after finding Flint's body on Monday in a residence north-east of London.

Heavily pierced, tattooed and topped with a mohawk, Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential acts to emerge from the underground rave scene.

Their videos were dark, cinematic and seemingly aimed to shock. One was allowed to air on British television only after 9pm because of complaints that it scared children.

The Prodigy formed in 1990 and became global stars with 1996 chart-topper The Fat Of The Land.

Emerging at around the same time as fellow ravers The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Underworld, The Prodigy embodied the "Cool Britannia" feel of the late 1990s.

"There was a real determination for it (the band's sound) to have zero compromise," Flint said in 2015.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE