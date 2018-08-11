Keeping cool with water guns at Hungary festival

BUDAPEST • At Hungary's Sziget Festival, the Danube river is providing revellers with welcome respite from the searing temperatures that have hit much of Europe.

Nearly 500,000 people are expected to attend the seven-day music and arts festival, set on an island surrounded by the river in the Hungarian capital and headlined by British acts Arctic Monkeys and Liam Gallagher and American singer Lana Del Rey.

With a 35 deg C temperature, fire trucks roam the island to spray venues and people, health services are at the ready and there is easy access to drinks.

"The best way to stay cool is to stay in the shade and drink beer and stay in the water," New Zealand festival attendee Nathan Petere said.

Organisers of the festival, which runs until Tuesday, have set up billboards warning attendees about the risks the hot weather poses, with a video played on loop on the main stages encouraging people to drink more water.

Once the music starts, people leave the beach for the concerts armed with water guns to help stay cool.

"A lot of people are using these sprays to keep cool," said Dutch attendee Roy Marsman, who was busy spraying people with water from his hammock. REUTERS