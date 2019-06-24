Katy Perry shows up at model Miranda Kerr's skincare launch

LOS ANGELES • Pop star Katy Perry is on a mission to make as many friends as possible.

Days after ending her years-long feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift, the Firework singer attended the launch of Australian model Miranda Kerr's new skincare line for her brand, Kora Organics, in Malibu, California, last Thursday.

Perry's attendance would not have raised much eyebrows if not for the fact that Kerr was married to her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, between 2010 and 2013. Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, announced their engagement in February.

Kerr, 36, is married to Snap Inc chief executive officer Evan Spiegel, 29. The couple have a one-year-old son and are expecting their second child.

Kerr has an eight-year-old son from her marriage with Bloom, who is famous for playing blond elf Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings movie trilogy (2001 to 2003).

Perry and Kerr posed for a photo with Perry's sister Angela Hudson at the launch, with the model posting the picture on Instagram later, with the caption, "Thanks for shining bright with me".

Perry reposted the photo on her Instagram account, congratulating her on the launch.