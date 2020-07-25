Katy Perry on Orlando Bloom: He is perfect for me

Katy Perry has opened up about how her fiance, English actor Orlando Bloom, has been a constant source of support, Harper's Bazaar reported.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the 35-year-old American singer, who is expecting her first child with the Lord Of The Rings actor, said he is the "only one" who can handle her on her darkest days.

Bloom, Perry noted, was instrumental in helping her through a depression that stemmed from the disappointing release of her 2017 album Witness, which she said "didn't necessarily meet my expectations".

However, she acknowledged it was integral to her growth: "It got me out of this loop of being a really desperate, thirsty pop star who felt like she had to be No. 1 all the time. Now, I feel like I can create and be more dimensional as an artist and also as a human being."

On her upcoming and sixth album Smile, due to be released on Aug 14, she said: "To be honest, this record is full of hopefulness and resilience and joy because it was made during a dark time (her depression)."

Through the difficult period, Perry said Bloom, 43, dealt with "all" that she was experiencing: "I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it."

"And that is why," she added, "he is perfect for me."

She also talked about their unborn daughter and being pregnant in a pandemic: "I think 2020 is the year where if you make plans, God laughs.

"So, I have really been going with the flow and I have a couple of ideas for that date coming soon. Very soon."