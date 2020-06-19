Kate Middleton leads school assembly virtually

LONDON • Students across Britain welcomed a very special guest for their morning assembly yesterday: the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Elle magazine reported that Kate Middleton led a virtual school assembly for the Oak National Academy, an online classroom and resource hub.

The assembly was themed "Spread A Little Kindness" and Middleton - in a speech recorded last week - spoke on the importance of mental health and the need for students to look out for one another.

In the second part of the assembly, she also facilitated a Zoom discussion on the meaning of the word "kindness" with pupils from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool.

Set up in response to school closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Oak National Academy aims to bridge the gap and ease the home-based learning process by providing free resources to parents and teachers.

Every Thursday morning, the learning network hosts digital assemblies. An emulation of physical assemblies at school, it hopes to preserve the sense of normality for students.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge did not let the lockdown stop her from looking her very best as she carried out her royal duties. She donned a US$69 (S$96) cabbage-print royal blue dress from British retailer, Marks & Spencer.