Kate Beckinsale trying to get sympathy with story of her illness?

NEW YORK - Is actress Kate Beckinsale trying to profit from her ill-health? That suspicion was aired by some netizens when the 45-year-old posted photographs and accounts of her medical condition.

But she has hit back at such claims of her trying to get a career booster shot.

She was warded after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst, she posted last Saturday.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me," she captioned the photos, one of which showed her with an oxygen tube in her nose.

After some netizens wondered why she was taking selfies, she clarified matters, saying: "My mum took it. In fact, I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair."

She further shut down naysayers by writing: "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share.

"I agree, it's not a normal impulse (to share a private moment). But it's not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don't know either."