Karena Ng declines to congratulate ex-beau Raymond Lam

HONG KONG • Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam announced on New Year's Eve that he has married Chinese model Carina Zhang, but it seems he will not be receiving any well wishes from his former girlfriend, model-actress Karena Ng.

Lam, 40, and Ng, 26, were in a high-profile relationship for five years, during which Lam had professed his love for Ng seven times in public, Ming Pao Daily News reported. The couple ended their relationship in 2018.

Ng was asked about Lam's marriage when she attended a dinner to celebrate the completion of an upcoming movie, All's Well, Ends Well 2020, last Friday.

The actress, known for her role as the titular character in the 2015 movie Wong Ka Yan, declined to congratulate Lam and replied: "I should not be the focus in this matter. I will not comment as I have reacted to it previously."

When she was asked by the media why she did not want to congratulate him, she said she did not want her comments to be taken out of context later.

She also declined to comment on who she is dating, but added she would make an announcement if she intends to get married.

She has been romantically linked to a businessman since she ended her relationship with Lam, but it has never been confirmed.