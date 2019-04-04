Karen Mok to perform here in June

In celebration of her 25th anniversary in showbusiness, Hong Kong singer Karen Mok (right) is returning to Singapore on June 15 with a new concert tour, titled The Ultimate Karen Mok Show, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 48-year-old last performed here at The Star Theatre in 2016, putting on a 21/2-hour show where she regaled fans with hits such as He Doesn't Love Me and Without You.

Mok has released more than 30 music albums and was crowned Best Female Mandarin Singer twice - in 2003 and 2011 - at the Golden Melody Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in Chinese music.

The multi-talented diva has also been active in the acting scene, having been in more than 20 movies - such as romance drama Tempting Heart (1999), martial arts film Man Of Tai Chi (2013) and mystery thriller The Great Hypnotist (2014).

Her new tour kicked off in Shanghai in June last year and has travelled to cities such as Chengdu and Taipei. It promises a fusion of Western elements such as tango and opera and Chinese music elements like folk music.