Karen Mok breaks record with concert held at highest altitude

HONG KONG • Hong Kong singer Karen Mok has claimed a Guinness World Record after her Ultimate Karen Mok Show at the Lhasa Masses Culture & Sports Centre last Saturday - the first to hold a large-scale ticketed concert at such a high altitude.

A Guinness official went on stage at the end of her concert and awarded her a certificate in front of more than 10,000 spectators. The stadium in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa is 3,654m above sea level.

The 49-year-old singer said on Weibo yesterday that she has not recovered from the excitement.

"This is a new milestone in my singing career and I want to share this exciting and precious moment with all the fans," she wrote.

Mok, who performed in Singapore in June, will perform in China's Xianyang city in central Shaanxi province on Saturday. She will also perform in Australia, Malaysia and Taiwan in the coming months.