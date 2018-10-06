Kardashian's ex-bodyguard sued

NEW YORK • Two years after reality television star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, her insurance company is suing her former bodyguard and his security firm in the United States for US$6.1 million (S$8.4 million).

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Delaware by AIG and accuses Pascal Duvier and the company he worked for, Protect Security, of breach of contract.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the suit, says Duvier left the luxury residence where Kardashian had been staying during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 and followed her sisters to a nearby club.

As a result, she was left without security. The lawsuit also accuses him of failing to plug a number of breaches at the property that allowed the masked gunmen to enter, TMZ reported.

Five men tied Kardashian up, gagged her and locked her in a bathroom before making off with jewels worth US$10.6 million, including a diamond ring gifted by her rapper-husband Kanye West, which she had flaunted on Instagram.

AIG is seeking the US$6.1 million it paid Kardashian after the robbery, holding the bodyguard and firm negligent, TMZ said.

Duvier no longer works for the mother of three.

French justice charged 11 suspects in connection with what was the largest robbery of an individual in France for 20 years.

Only one piece, a diamondencrusted cross, has been recovered.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE