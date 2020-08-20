Kanye West uploads election campaign promo featuring Anna Wintour and Kirsten Dunst - without their consent

As the United States presidential election draws nearer, candidates are upping their campaigns, and it is no exception for rapper and record producer Kanye West.

The 43-year-old unveiled a promo for his 2020 presidential campaign on Twitter on Wednesday (Aug 19, Singapore time), featuring the phrase "Kanye 2020 vision".

The promo highlights a checkered collage which includes activists and celebrities including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Kirsten Dunst.

The image of Dunst was lifted from a 2002 Vanity Fair profile, while the picture of Wintour, one of her at the Donna Karan Spring 2012 fashion show, can be found through a quick Google search of "Anna Wintour laughing".

However, the image has been the source of much confusion and perplexion, among both netizens and the featured individuals alike.

A source close to Wintour confirmed to People Magazine that she has not agreed to use of the image. A representative for Dunst confirmed that the actress had not agreed either.

"What's the message here, and why am I apart of it?", wrote the 38-year-old star of movies such as Marie Antoninette (2006), accompanied by a baffled emoji.

West's campaign for the presidency, launched on July 4, has been the source of much incomprehension - his political team rarely, if ever, responds to media requests for information.

Since the launch of his campaign, West has appeared, as an independent candidate, on a handful of state election ballots, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Missouri, Forbes magazine reported.