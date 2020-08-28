Kanye West gets on US election ballot in 8 states

Rapper Kanye West will appear on the upcoming United States presidential election ballot in eight states, according to a report by business magazine Forbes.

Previously a supporter of US President Donald Trump, the 43-year-old star will be on the ballot for the states of Idaho, Minnesota, Tennessee, Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Vermont.

Idaho's deputy secretary of state Jason Hancock said on Tuesday that West had turned in 1,022 verified signatures, meeting the state's minimum requirement of 1,000 signatures.

West also received more than the 275 signatures needed to appear on the Tennessee ballot.

Candidate filing data from Minnesota shows West will be on the ballot there with vice-presidential running mate Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

West failed to qualify to run in Wyoming and other states such as Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Montana, as he missed the deadline to file nomination papers in these states.

With the eight states where he is on the ballot, it would be impossible for him to earn the 270 electoral votes needed for a successful presidential bid.

West, a controversial musician who has made public his struggles with bipolar disorder, first announced his bid for the presidency on Twitter last month.

He held his first rally later that month in Charleston, South Carolina, as a candidate for the Birthday Party - a political party he created.

The rally sparked widespread concern about West's mental health, as he broke down crying while talking about abortion, seemingly admitting that he had originally wanted his wife, reality-television star Kim Kardashian, to abort their first child North, who is now seven.

He then went on a rambling monologue about 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

West and Kardashian, who married in 2014, have four children.