Kanye West for president?

NEW YORK • President West, anyone? Kanye West, 42, seems to be serious about becoming the president of the United States.

At the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, the record-breaking rap artist talked up his political ambitions, business acumen and plans to change his name during a jawdropping panel discussion with Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was the pair's first public outing together. West maximised the moment by referring to his own fashion line Yeezy as "the Apple of apparel".

Laughter erupted in the audience when the 21-time Grammy Award winner mentioned his political ambitions and began saying: "When I run for president in 2024."

He responded: "What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs."

"I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk," he continued. "When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy - one in three African-Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared."

West, a known supporter of President Donald Trump, hit the top of the Billboard 200 chart for a ninth consecutive time with his latest release, Jesus Is King. The 38-minute opus is his first faith-based project and the very first to debut atop five Billboard album charts concurrently.

The next US presidential election will be held in November next year.

