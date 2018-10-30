Kanye West comes up with 'Blexit' T-shirts

NEW YORK • Kanye West now has something to wear with his red Make America Great Again (Maga) hat.

The prominent supporter of United States President Donald Trump has designed a line of T-shirts that read "Blexit" - a call for African-Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

The shirts were revealed last Saturday at Turning Point USA's Young Black Leadership Summit, a meeting of young, black conservatives in Washington.

Ms Candace Owens, the group's spokesman, said: "Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colours, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero, Kanye West."

The superhero mention was a reference to something West had said during an appearance in the Oval Office with Mr Trump earlier this month, when the rapper said wearing his Maga hat made him "feel like Superman".

The shirts, including another design that reads We Free, come in teal, orange and lilac.

According to the Blexit website, "Blexit is a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy. It is a rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear".

WASHINGTON POST