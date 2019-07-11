Kangin announces withdrawal from boyband Super Junior after 14 years

He wanted to withdraw from South Korean boyband Super Junior in the past but felt he could not let down those who supported him and wanted him to stay.

But, on Thursday (July 11), Kangin finally summoned up the courage to quit, with him announcing that it was better for everyone, including himself, that he seeks a new future elsewhere.

The 34-year-old, who has been with the group for 14 years, has been dogged by previous reports of misbehaviour, including an alleged alcohol-fuelled assault.

Kangin, in his Instagram post, said his presence in Super Junior was holding back other members.

"I have been all too sorry for other members... but couldn't make up my mind quickly due to people who steadfastly support me," he wrote.

"But I finally decided that this decision cannot be further delayed while watching the members suffer unnecessary issues because of my trouble," he noted.

Since his debut with Super Junior in 2005, The Korea Herald reported that Kangin's brushes with the law included drink-driving.

His decision to quit may have been prompted by the move not to have input from him and another member, Sungmin, for a new album set to be rolled out in 2019.

Netizens, reacting to Kangin's post on Thursday, posted that there was a limit to the number of times that people could forgive him over his behaviour, and that celebrities cannot betray the faith and trust of fans.

They noted that he at least recouped some goodwill by making the right decision to honour his responsibilities and withdraw from Super Junior.