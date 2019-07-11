Kangin announces withdrawal from boyband Super Junior after 14 years

The 34-year-old, who has been with the group for 14 years, has been dogged by previous reports of misbehaviour, including an alleged alcohol-fuelled assault.
He wanted to withdraw from South Korean boyband Super Junior in the past but felt he could not let down those who supported him and wanted him to stay.

But, on Thursday (July 11), Kangin finally summoned up the courage to quit, with him announcing that it was better for everyone, including himself, that he seeks a new future elsewhere.

Kangin, in his Instagram post, said his presence in Super Junior was holding back other members.

"I have been all too sorry for other members... but couldn't make up my mind quickly due to people who steadfastly support me," he wrote.

"But I finally decided that this decision cannot be further delayed while watching the members suffer unnecessary issues because of my trouble," he noted.

Since his debut with Super Junior in 2005, The Korea Herald reported that Kangin's brushes with the law included drink-driving.

안녕하세요. 강인입니다. 정말 오랜만에 여러분들께 소식을 전하네요. 좋지 않은 소식이라 마음이 무겁지만 고심 끝에 글을 올립니다. 저는 이제 오랜 시간 함께했던 ‘슈퍼주니어’란 이름을 놓으려 합니다. 항상 멤버들에게는 미안한 마음뿐이었습니다 하루라도 빨리 결심하는 것이 맞다고 항상 생각해왔지만 못난 저를 변함 없이 응원해 주시는 분들과 회사 식구들이 마음에 걸려 쉽사리 용기 내지 못했고 그 어떤것도 제가 혼자 결정해서는 안된다는 생각도 했습니다 하지만 제 문제로 인해 겪지 않아도 될 일들을 겪는 멤버들을 지켜보면서 더 이상 늦춰서는 안되겠다는 판단을 하게 되었습니다. 무엇보다 14년이란 오랜 시간 동안 언제나 과분한 사랑을 주신 E.L.F. 여러분들께 가장 죄송한 마음입니다. 많이 늦었지만 슈퍼주니어란 이름을 내려놓고 홀로 걷는 길에도 항상 미안함과 고마움을 가슴에 새기고 나아가겠습니다. 끝까지 저를 배려해 준 멤버들과 회사 식구분들께 정말 감사하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 언제나 슈퍼주니어가 승승장구하기를 응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
안녕하세요. 강인입니다. 정말 오랜만에 여러분들께 소식을 전하네요. 좋지 않은 소식이라 마음이 무겁지만 고심 끝에 글을 올립니다. 저는 이제 오랜 시간 함께했던 ‘슈퍼주니어’란 이름을 놓으려 합니다. 항상 멤버들에게는 미안한 마음뿐이었습니다 하루라도 빨리 결심하는 것이 맞다고 항상 생각해왔지만 못난 저를 변함 없이 응원해 주시는 분들과 회사 식구들이 마음에 걸려 쉽사리 용기 내지 못했고 그 어떤것도 제가 혼자 결정해서는 안된다는 생각도 했습니다 하지만 제 문제로 인해 겪지 않아도 될 일들을 겪는 멤버들을 지켜보면서 더 이상 늦춰서는 안되겠다는 판단을 하게 되었습니다. 무엇보다 14년이란 오랜 시간 동안 언제나 과분한 사랑을 주신 E.L.F. 여러분들께 가장 죄송한 마음입니다. 많이 늦었지만 슈퍼주니어란 이름을 내려놓고 홀로 걷는 길에도 항상 미안함과 고마움을 가슴에 새기고 나아가겠습니다. 끝까지 저를 배려해 준 멤버들과 회사 식구분들께 정말 감사하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 언제나 슈퍼주니어가 승승장구하기를 응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다.

His decision to quit may have been prompted by the move not to have input from him and another member, Sungmin, for a new album set to be rolled out in 2019.

Netizens, reacting to Kangin's post on Thursday, posted that there was a limit to the number of times that people could forgive him over his behaviour, and that celebrities cannot betray the faith and trust of fans.

They noted that he at least recouped some goodwill by making the right decision to honour his responsibilities and withdraw from Super Junior.

