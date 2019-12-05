Kang Daniel suspends engagements due to depression

SEOUL• K-pop star Kang Daniel has temporarily halted entertainment activities, his management company said yesterday, citing his ongoing struggle with depression and panic disorder.

"Securing enough rest for the artist's condition is the first priority," management agency Konnect Entertainment said in a statement, adding that his depression has worsened recently.

The announcement came just as Kang was about to start promoting his new song, Touchin'.

He debuted in 2017 with 11-member boy band Wanna One, which was formed through the second season of the K-pop competition series, Produce 101.

Earlier this year, he became embroiled in a legal dispute with his former agency, LM Entertainment, as he debuted as a solo artist. Although the case ended with the court ruling in Kang's favour on the exclusive contract dispute, he was reported to have been under great stress during the period.

Over the past two months, three young artists in the South Korean entertainment industry have been found dead, raising awareness of an unsavoury side to the industry.

Sulli and Goo Hara, both K-pop singers and actresses, were found dead at their homes in October and last month, respectively, after becoming the targets of malicious gossip on social media. On Tuesday, Cha In-ha, a 27-year-old actor, was also found dead at home.

