K-pop stars team up

It has been a big month for collaborations in K-pop - from singer IU and BTS rapper Suga to Vixx's Ravi and power vocalist Ailee. Here are 10 new K-pop and J-pop releases to check out.

1. POP

LOOK

Apink

The six-member girl group make a strong return with their ninth EP Look, cementing their status as one of K-pop's longest-running and consistently active girl groups.

Lead track Dumhdurum is a more mature dance track about masking heartbreak.

2. POP ROCK

EIGHT

IU featuring Suga

PHOTO: IU/FACEBOOK



A collaboration between IU (left), one of South Korea's most popular female soloists, and rapper Suga from hit boy band BTS, Eight is a breezy, upbeat track about a beautiful orange island that is charting well in Singapore.

With lyrics like "there is no gloomy ending there/ I'll see you in the memory forever", the song has been interpreted by many fans to be a tribute to IU's late friends, singer Jonghyun and singer-actress Sulli.

3. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

FLY WITH ME

Millennium Parade

Fly With Me is the opening theme to Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045, a Japanese-American animated series that premiered on Netflix last month. The futuristic track by J-pop group Millennium Parade is sung entirely in English and the colourful, animated music video is fun to watch.

4. R&B/SOUL

1719

HA:TFELT

Former Wonder Girls member Yeeun, now known as HA:TFELT, pours her heart out in this deeply personal album. It documents the darkest years of her life between 2017 and 2019, during which she battled suicidal thoughts.

The dark, poignant track, Life Sucks, addresses the singer's relationship with her estranged father, who is in prison for fraud and was also accused of sexually abusing minors.

5. ACOUSTIC POP

STILL STANDING

Yesung and Suran

R&B singer-songwriter Suran teams up with Yesung, vocalist of long-time boy band Super Junior, for a bittersweet track about the return of spring and the enduring sadness of heartbreak.

6. POP

WHAT ABOUT YOU

Ravi and Ailee

This track by boy band Vixx's Ravi and power vocalist Ailee is a cool diss track for former lovers who are bitter about, yet still enamoured of, each other.

At one point, Ravi raps: "Yeah I heard the good news/I heard your boyfriend cheated."

7. POP

LEO

BOL4 featuring Baekhyun

This spring-time duet - between soloist BOL4 and Baekhyun, one of boy band Exo's primary vocalists - uses piano and string instruments to create a melodious sound. The singers harmonise well too.

8. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

I JUST WANT TO STAY WITH YOU

Zion.T

Hip-hop and R&B artist Zion.T lends his healing voice to the soundtrack of fantasy drama The King: Eternal Monarch, with this soulful ballad.

9. ROCK

SPRING TO SPRING

Hoppipolla

The rookie South Korean band's first mini album is a strong showcase for the members' talents, with ballads such as Enough and the alternative rock track About Time.

The cello, played by Hong Jin-ho, imbues all the tracks with a beautiful classical sound.

10. POP

SINGALONG

Ryokuoushoku Shakai

The four-piece J-pop band's latest album has many songs perfect for repeat listening - including Mela!, a fun track with a playful, animated music video; and Omoibito, a powerful love song.