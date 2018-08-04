K-pop stars confirm relationship

SEOUL • K-pop singer HyunA has confirmed she is dating E'Dawn, a fellow member of the group Triple H. The confirmation came as South Korean news outlets reported yesterday that the stars have been dating for two years.

HyunA said she had met E'Dawn when he was a trainee and they became friends while working together, before starting a relationship around May 2016.

She said she got closer with E'Dawn while making music together, particularly when E'Dawn helped her with her album, despite his name not appearing in the credit list.

She said in her Instagram account yesterday afternoon that she wanted to be "honest" with her fans, promising to return their support by giving her best on stage.

In the post, uploaded with a screenshot of an article about her relationship, HyunA wrote: "I just really wanted to be honest."

She also said: "To the fans who always support and watch me, I will always be confident and have fun on the stage. I thank you and love you. I know this is not enough, but there is no other way to express my feelings."

Her agency Cube Entertainment had denied the dating rumours on Thursday after website TV Report first reported that she and E'Dawn were dating.

The report had outlined the timeline of their relationship, including HyunA's birthday party in June where E'Dawn was invited to celebrate with her. Their birthdays are within a few days of each other.

HyunA is also known globally for her appearance in Psy's 2012 worldwide hit Gangnam Style.

