K-pop stars BTS, IU to perform here

K-pop fans are in for a treat.

Global phenomenon BTS are holding a "mega concert" on Jan 19 next year at the National Stadium while IU, or Lee Ji-eun, is set to make her debut here with a concert at The Star Theatre on Dec 15.

Seven-member group BTS last performed here at The Star Theatre in 2014 and are coming back with their Love Yourself World Tour. Ticketing details are not yet available.

The Asian leg of their tour also sees them heading to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

BTS are considered to be one of the most successful K-pop groups of all time, with a plethora of chart-topping hits such as Idol and Fake Love under their belt.

They are also the only K-pop artists to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with the records Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and Love Yourself: Answer (2018).

Following a run of appearances on talk shows in the United States, they also recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the launch of a Unicef youth campaign.

Last Saturday, the group once again made history by playing to about 40,000 fans at the Citi Field stadium in New York - the first for a South Korean act.

They are currently on the European leg of their tour, which includes stops in London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

The other K-pop star heading to Singapore is South Korean singer, songwriter and actress IU, who started out at 15 and will be here as part of her 10th Anniversary Tour Concert.

Other than Singapore, she will also be performing in cities in South Korea, namely Busan, Kwangju and Seoul, as well as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Taipei.

Tickets for her show cost $148, $188, $228 and $268 and go on sale on Saturday at 10am via Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588). Tickets will also be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, The Star Theatre box office and SingPost outlets.

Known for her girl-next-door image, IU earned her first No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums chart for her 2017 record Palette. The coming-of-age title track, which features BigBang's G-Dragon, also made it to Billboard's 20 Best K-pop Songs of 2017.

As an actress, she has appeared in dramas such as You Are The Best! (2013) and in the South Korean adaptation of hit Chinese historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016).

Her latest drama, My Mister (2018), which centres on the friendship between a 20something woman and her colleague in his 40s, is one of the highest-rated television shows in South Korean cable television history.