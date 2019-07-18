K-pop scandal: Duo contest charges

SEOUL • South Korean actor Park Yoo-chun, 33, was sentenced to two years of probation and fined US$1,200 (S$1,633) on July 2 over drug use.

On Tuesday, two more artists in the K-pop scandal were hauled to court.

The duo - singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young, 30, and former FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon, 29 - are contesting the sexual-assault charges levelled against them.

They are said to have targeted a drunk and unconscious woman in a hotel in Daegu in 2016.

Jung, in his defence, said she was not intoxicated and that they had consensual sex.

He added that the woman could have resisted, but did not.

Choi said he has no memory of the incident and insisted that he did not have sex with the woman.

Both apologised for bringing disrepute to the South Korean entertainment industry, with the widespread coverage of the trial.

On other charges, Jung confessed to filming and sharing footage - via chatrooms - of women in sex acts.

But his lawyer said the women knew what was happening, were not unconscious and were not against the recording.

The trial will resume on Aug 19 when the alleged victims are expected to testify.

The K-pop scandal, which started in January, has seen celebrities, including former BigBang singer Seungri, being hauled up for alleged offences from tax evasion to the procurement of prostitutes for would-be investors.

Mr Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, which manages many of the country's top musical talent, has also stepped down.