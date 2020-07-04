K-pop labels clamp down on fancams

SEOUL • Entertainment labels are no longer willing to tolerate broadcasters that release and sell unaired behind-the-scenes clips or "fancams" of artists without permission.

The Korea Music Content Association, Korea Management Federation and Korea Entertainment Producers' Association on Wednesday filed a petition to the nation's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) calling for a revision to current contract practices with television stations.

In South Korea, pop artists appear on music show programmes such as KBS Music Bank and SBS Inkigayo without separate contracts signed between their labels and TV stations.

It has long been accepted that broadcasts have full control of the footage because the artists are being filmed for broadcast purposes as part of their promotional activities.

But the decades-old industry practice is increasingly being questioned as TV stations start uploading edited footage or close-up fancams of artists via online platforms such as YouTube for profit, sometimes reselling clips to third parties, such as telcos, without permission.

When a YouTube video has music in the background, the platform detects the song's record label or distributor and pays a set royalty rate that may trickle down to the artists, songwriters, composers and others involved, depending on the contract.

However, for TV show clips that cumulatively rack up billions of views, there is no profit-sharing with artists.

"The purpose of the petition is to set fairer business practices between broadcasting stations and K-pop labels," said Korea Content Association secretary-general Choi Kwang-ho.

The nation's antitrust watchdog has begun reviewing the issue with the Culture Ministry and TV stations.

"We have also acknowledged the problem. We plan to finalise the details of the new contract rules by the end of this year for official approval," an FTC official told The Korea Herald.

THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK