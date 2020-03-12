K-pop juggernauts' reign continues

Hotly anticipated albums and offerings from both power rookies and veteran voices have dominated K-and J-pop releases in the past month.

The Straits Times highlights 10 of them, from the likes of juggernaut boy band BTS to evergreen singer-songwriter Aiko.

1

RAP/POP

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

BTS

BTS, the biggest boy band in the world (main picture), mounted a stunning press tour in North America and beyond for their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, going on a slew of talk shows and performing in New York's Grand Central Terminal.

The album is stylistically varied and ambitious, with both solo tracks and duets in the mix.

Listen to rapper Suga's Interlude: Shadow - an emotional, introspective ride through his experience with fame.

Black Swan is also a standout experience when paired with its dark, sensual music video.

2

POP

IT'Z ME

Itzy

The South Korean girl group made an impressive debut last year. Their music video for Dalla Dalla chalked up 100 million views in 57 days, earning them the nickname "monster rookies".

The quintet are back with their EP, It'z Me, which leads with the track Wannabe. The song is befitting of a group whose oldest members were born in the year 2000 - rebellious with a youthful, devil-may-care attitude.

3

POP

NCT #127 NEO ZONE

NCT 127

A sub-unit of South Korean boy band NCT, NCT 127 has released their second full album with nine members.

The album's lead track, Kick It, is a powerful Bruce Lee-inspired offering - blending a very energetic chorus with softer, more melodic vocals.

4

POP

YOOK O'CLOCK

Yook Sung-jae

Boy band BtoB's lead vocalist Sung-jae goes solo in this EP, which showcases his range with seven different tracks, including the hip-hop number Hypnotised with member Peniel and the more R&B-sounding HMHN with another member, Il-hoon.

5

POP

EVERYBODY HAS

Chungha

Chungha, who first came to the public's attention as a skilled dancer, is proving to be a strong singer as well with Everybody Has - a ballad that explores the universal feelings of exhaustion, stress and inadequacy.

6

ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

GIVE YOU MY HEART

IU

The tidal wave of Crash Landing On You keeps going even after the hit K-drama series has ended, with singer IU's song from the soundtrack doing well on the charts. Her sweet voice is nicely showcased on the love song about longing.

7

R&B

LA LA LAND

PL

Give some love to the criminally underrated Korean indie R&B talent PL, whose mellow, soulful voice soothes the ear. His tracks are melodic and catchy; songs such as Netflix, in particular, have an effortless sexiness that make them perfect for repeat listening.

8

HIP HOP

TELL ME TELL ME

m-flo

Japanese hip-hop group m-flo's latest single is a fun ride. Its catchy raps get faster as the song goes along and a healthy dose of autotune injects vibrancy.

The song is a collaboration among soloists Eill and Taichi Mukai, and South Korean rapper Sik-K.

9

FOLK-POP

YUZUTOWN

Yuzu

Veteran Japanese group Yuzu retain their folksy roots in their new album and it shines through strongly in tracks such as Hanasakumachi, which boasts old-school harmonisation and instrumentals.

10

POP

AOZORA

Aiko

Aiko, the 44-year-old Japanese singer, has a youthful, almost innocent voice.

The breezy Aozora (Blue Sky), her latest single, has an optimistic sound with an up-tempo chorus that will put a bounce in your step.