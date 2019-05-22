K-pop group Twice back for concert in July

South Korean girl group Twice will return to Singapore for a concert in July at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As part of their third world tour, titled Twicelights, the group comprising nine members will perform here on July 13. Tickets range from $168 to $288 and will go on sale on Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels on Sunday at noon.

Pre-sales for Singtel customers will take place on Friday from 10am on Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels. Live Nation member pre-sales will start on Saturday from 10am.

The idol group - comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu - had brought both their previous world tours to Singapore.

They staged their concert at The Star Theatre in 2017 and at Singapore Indoor Stadium last year.

Twice will kick off their new tour on Saturday in Seoul and is set to perform in Bangkok and Manila before coming to Singapore.

They will then embark on the first United States leg of their tour.

BOOK IT /TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 TWICELIGHTS IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: July 13, 5pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288 from Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels. Go to Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, SingPost outlets, www.sportshub.com.sg and booking hotline 3158-7888

The girl group, which debuted in 2015 through reality show Sixteen under JYP Entertainment, is one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in recent years. Forbes reported last month that the group has sold six million albums worldwide since their debut.

Their claim to fame is the 2016 hit single Cheer Up, which won Song of the Year at two major music awards shows - Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The group, which have also found success in Japan, released their latest EP, Fancy You, last month, which bagged first place on several charts.

Jan Lee