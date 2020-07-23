K-pop group BTS sets Guinness World Record for most viewers for music concert live stream

SEOUL - Is there anything they cannot do? South Korean boy band BTS has set yet another Guinness World Record, this time, for most viewers for a music concert live stream.

On Tuesday (July 22), the Guinness World Records announced that BTS' online concert, BANG BANG CON: The Live, which streamed live on June 14, had drawn more than 700 thousand people from over a hundred different regions around the world.

The pay-per-view concert, with tickets priced at US$25 (S$34.50) each, was held in lieu of a live performance in light of global coronavirus restrictions.

BANG BANG CON: The Live was available through the boy band's agency, Big Hit Entertainment's platform, WeVerse, as well as on American livestreaming startup, Kiswe Mobile.

Member Park Jimin said: "Though we may not be able to see each other at this time, we've been constantly striving to grow as a group.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "We're coping pretty well so hope that you too can overcome this time by finding the small joy within."

This is not BTS' only Guinness World Records title. Others include the first K-pop act to reach number one on the US album chart, best selling album (South Korea), and most Twitter engagements.

The group also set a record for reaching one million followers on TikTok in the fastest time. It took them around three hours.