K-pop group BTS announces new English single slated for Aug 21 release

South Korean international sensation, boy band BTS, will be releasing a new English single on Aug 21.

The news was announced on Sunday (July 26) during a live radio broadcast on South Korean streaming app VLIVE, hosted by band members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook. The digital single, according to the group, is the prelude to a brand new album, Billboard magazine reported.

The new album is slated for release in the second half of this year and comes hot on the heels of February's Map of the Soul.

While the title of the upcoming track has yet to be revealed, it has been described to be "upbeat". The band said: "When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised and our spirits were lifted up." This is not the group's first English track, but adds to its well-received records including MIC Drop and Waste It On Me, says the group.

The single will be released on both Korean and international streaming sites

Big Hit Entertainment, which manages the seven-member group, confirmed news of the soon to be released single on the group's fan platform, Weverse.

"We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled."

The announcement was also shared on the group's Twitter page. Since the announcement, the hashtag #BTSISCOMING has been trending on Twitter.