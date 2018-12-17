K-pop girl group Mamamoo to hold first fan meeting in Singapore in April

SINGAPORE - South Korean girl group Mamamoo will hold their first fan meeting in Singapore next year.

The event on April 27 is part of the group's Asia fan meeting tour.

Ticketing details and the Singapore venue have yet to be released.

The group will also be making stops in Bangkok and Jakarta early next year. Members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa are set to showcase their singing abilities with live performances and will also interact with fans.

Known for their upbeat, playful personalities, Mamamoo, which debuted in 2014, has made waves in the K-pop scene with tracks like Egoistic and Starry Night. The latter was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Vocal Performance Group at this year's Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The act was named Favourite Vocal Artist and Global Top 10 Fan's Choice at the recent awards.