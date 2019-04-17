K-pop girl group GFriend returns to Singapore with July show

SINGAPORE - South Korean girl group GFriend will return to Singapore for a concert on July 20 at The Star Theatre.

Tickets priced at $148, $188 and $228 go on sale at 10am on April 20. Go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588. Tickets will also be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office, Scotts Square and all SingPost outlets.

Those who purchase category 1 or 2 tickets also have a chance to win extra benefits. Up for grabs are 250 passes for the GFriend sound check and 450 passes for a chance to get up close with the six-member group in a Hi-Touch session (where fans can high-five the group members).

Fifty Category 1 ticket holders will also have the chance to win a signed poster, while 30 people will have the chance to take a photo together with the group. More details are available via concert organiser Unusual Entertainment's Facebook page.

The band, who debuted in 2015 with the songs Glass Bead and Me Gustas Tu, snagged several best rookie accolades at awards shows such as the Golden Disk Awards and Seoul Music Awards.

Their latest, and second, full-length album Time For Us was released in January and peaked at No. 12 on the World Albums chart on Billboard.

Their concert here, their second since 2016, is part of their 2019 Gfriend Asia Tour.