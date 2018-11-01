K-pop girl group Blackpink to play in Singapore in February 2019

SINGAPORE - K-pop girl group Blackpink are bringing their world tour to Singapore with a show at the Indoor Stadium on Feb 15 next year.

Ticketing details have not yet been released.

The tour was announced on the group's Facebook page on Nov 1. It will also include stops in other Asian cities, namely Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

The four-member girl group - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose - are best known for smash hits like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, which peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

Their latest single, Kiss And Make Up, is a collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa. The track, which appears on the re-released deluxe version of Lipa's eponymous album, has peaked at the top of the Apple Music and Spotify charts in Singapore.