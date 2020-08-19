K-Pop fans excited over the return of Red Velvet's Wendy after her stage accident last December

SEOUL - SM Entertainment has some good news for fans - Red Velvet's Wendy is finally coming back.

The 26-year-old singer, one of five members in the K-Pop girl group, was involved in an accident in December last year.

During a rehearsal for SBS Gayo Daejeon (1997-present), an annual televised music festival, Wendy, who was slated to give an individual performance, suffered fractures in her pelvis and wrist on the right side of her body, as well as facial injuries.

The accident was attributed to the show's failure to properly mark and secure stage props for the group, resulting in a two-meter fall for the singer, according to South Korean pop culture media outlet, Koreaboo.

On Tuesday (Aug 18), SM Entertainment released a teaser image of Wendy for BoA's 20th Anniversary cover project.

In a tweet, SMTOWNGLOBAL wrote: "Red Velvet, the whole group, including WENDY, to be the 4th runner of 'Our Beloved BoA'!"

Our Beloved BoA is a compilation project dedicated to BoA, commonly given the moniker of the "Queen of K-pop", in celebration her 20th anniversary in showbusiness.

SM Entertainment artists will be interpreting her songs, with Red Velvet covering Milky Way (2003).

Today (Aug 19), SM Entertainment released a statement saying that Wendy has made improvements in her recovery and will be participating in Red Velvet's activities which will not strain her.

Fans are excited at the star's return to the stage. Wendy's teaser image reached 50,000 retweets on Twitter within 45 minutes, and within just 15 minutes of the Tweet's publication, WENDY reached the top 10 of Twitter's worldwide trends.

The hashtag, #WeMissedYouWendy, also trended worldwide at #5.