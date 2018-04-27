K-pop debuts on Billboard's Latin Chart with Super Junior's Lo Siento

SEOUL (Korea Herald/ANN) - K-pop act Super Junior's recent Latin-inspired single Lo Siento debuted at No. 13 on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales chart this week.

According to Billboard on Tuesday (April 24), Super Junior became the first K-pop act to enter the chart with the trilingual single, which incorporates Spanish, Korean and English and features Latin pop star Leslie Grace and DJ duo Play N Skillz. The song has also hit No. 2 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

Billboard stated that the move could indicate a rising possibility of more Korean and Latin acts collaborating, if it performs well on charts that reflect the tastes of both Latin and K-pop fans.

Lo Siento - Spanish for "I'm sorry" - is the lead track off Replay, an album released this month and repackaged from the album Play, released in November last year in celebration of Super Junior's 12th anniversary.

The band will kick off a four-nation tour in Latin America today, starting in Buenos Aires. It will later head to Lima, Peru, and Santiago, Chile for shows on Sunday and Monday, respectively, and wrap up the tour in Mexico City in Mexico on May 4.