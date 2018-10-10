K-pop darling IU to play debut concert in Singapore in December

SINGAPORE - Darling of the K-pop world IU, or Lee Ji-eun, is set to make her debut here with a concert at The Star Theatre on Dec 15.

The South Korean singer, songwriter and actress started out at 15 and will be here as part of her 10th Anniversary Tour Concert.

Other than Singapore, she will also be performing in cities in South Korea, namely Busan, Kwangju and Seoul, as well as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Taipei.

Tickets for her show are priced at $148, $188, $228 and $268 and go on sale on Oct 13 at 10am via Apactix (www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588). Tickets will also be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, The Star Theatre box office and all SingPost outlets.

Known for her girl-next-door image, IU earned her first No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums chart for her 2017 record Palette. The coming-of-age title track, which features Big Bang's G-Dragon, also made it to Billboard's 20 Best K-pop Songs of 2017.

As an actress, she has appeared in dramas such as You Are The Best! (2013) and in the South Korean adaption of hit Chinese historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016).

Her latest drama, My Mister (2018), which centres around the friendship between a 20-something woman and her colleague in his 40s, is one of the highest-rated television dramas in South Korean cable television history.