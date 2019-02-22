K-pop boyband iKON charms fans with hits, dance moves and selfies at Samsung Galaxy event in Sentosa

SINGAPORE- Fans of South Korean boyband iKON were in for a treat on Thursday (Feb 21), when they turned up the heat with spirited performances of their hit songs at the Resorts World Theatre in Resorts World Sentosa.

The group of seven was in town as part of Samsung's Unleash Next Gen Bold event, where the latest Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones were unveiled.

At the invite-only event, the band performed to an audience of more than 1,500 adoring fans, many of whom toted official iKON lightsticks, dressing the theatre in a sea of luminous red.

Decked out in grey and black suits, iKON members looked suave as they kicked off their 40-minute appearance with the 2018 hit Love Scenario, with the fans chanting along to the chorus.

During a 20-minute Q&A session, they fielded questions on the Galaxy S10+ smartphone, demonstrated their "flossing" dance moves and showed off goofy selfie expressions.

When asked what words they would use to describe their Singaporean fans, member Kim Jin Hwan likened them to Siloso Beach on Sentosa.

"Siloso Beach is a beautiful beach and I think our Singaporean fans are as beautiful, or even more beautiful," quipped the 25-year-old.

The group capped the night with the heart-pumping Killing Me (2018) and Bling Bling (2017), as many fans rose to their feet to sing along.

The band effortlessly worked the crowd, with member Song Yun Hyeong, 24, pausing to take selfies with fans near the front of the stage.

While the group performed only three songs, many fans were left satisfied, and undergraduate Ng An Ning, 23, was one of them.

She said: "It's my first time seeing them and it's really exciting because I never thought I'd ever get to see them live."