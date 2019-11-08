K-pop boy band Winner holding concert in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band Winner will be returning to Singaporein February with a new concert tour.

The four-man group consisting of Yoon, Mino, Hoony and Jinu will stage their concert at The Star Theatre on Feb 8.

Singapore is the last leg of their tour, which kicked off in Seoul last month and is also set to visit cities like Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

The group, which recently released their latest album Cross in October, was in Singapore in May for the K-pop music festival HallyuPopFest. They also came to Singapore in November 2018 for their last concert tour Everywhere.

Winner, which debuted under the agency YG Entertainment in 2014, was formed through a reality television competition and have enjoyed success since their debut, winning awards and recognition for their music.

The group previously had five members but Nam Tae-hyun left in 2016, citing health issues.